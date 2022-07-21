Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.92 and a 200 day moving average of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

