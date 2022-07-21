Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 134,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 437,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $97,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

