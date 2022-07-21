Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 97 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.3% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

