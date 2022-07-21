Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Sysco stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

