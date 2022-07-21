Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,834.80 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,986.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2,190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.26 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

