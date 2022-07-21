Whittier Trust Co. Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,687,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,986,000 after acquiring an additional 332,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,372,000 after acquiring an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

