Whittier Trust Co. Sells 604 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $165.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.97.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($2.17). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.93.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

