Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,105 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Zoetis stock opened at $176.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.30. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

