175 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NVR by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $4,552.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,209.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,638.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 536.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,418.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

