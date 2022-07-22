3,840 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 437,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

