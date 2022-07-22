Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) vs. Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Head-To-Head Review

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Northeast Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million 2.76 $7.57 million $1.06 13.79 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.94 $11.90 million $0.86 14.20

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. Affinity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Affinity Bancshares and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.90% 6.09% 0.93% Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.38% 1.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and a branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

