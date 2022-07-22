Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $127.19 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.08.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

