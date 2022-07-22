Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

