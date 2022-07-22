Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE APD opened at $234.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

