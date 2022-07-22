Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.73 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 31.43%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.91. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 45.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABTX shares. Raymond James upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

