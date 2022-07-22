Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

