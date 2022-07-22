American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.74.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 153.19%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

