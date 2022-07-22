Analysts Set Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Target Price at GBX 227.86

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.86 ($2.72).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.90) to GBX 245 ($2.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.57) to GBX 225 ($2.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.93) to GBX 285 ($3.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.81) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 214 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £674.53 million and a P/E ratio of 147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.80 ($2.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.02.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

