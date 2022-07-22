Analysts Set Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) PT at $20.80

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.54) to €21.50 ($21.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.20) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($20.71) to €22.00 ($22.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Carrefour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Carrefour Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

