Analysts Set Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT at $12.46

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.46.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Clarus Securities cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

GBNH opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.57. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

