Analysts Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT at $18.11

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

