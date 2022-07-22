Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT at $60.17

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OPRX stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.18 million, a PE ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 0.87. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

