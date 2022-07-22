Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $24.00

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Playtika alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $51,379,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 2,604.8% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,519 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $38,989,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $24,480,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,701 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.33. Playtika has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.