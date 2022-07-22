Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target at $82.82

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.64.
PCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Insider Activity at Procore Technologies
In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,221,631.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $2,529,664.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,616,136 shares in the company, valued at $75,182,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 659,538 shares in the company, valued at $28,221,631.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %
Procore Technologies stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27.
Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.