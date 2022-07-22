Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target at $82.82

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,221,631.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $2,529,664.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,616,136 shares in the company, valued at $75,182,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 659,538 shares in the company, valued at $28,221,631.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $93,191,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after buying an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

