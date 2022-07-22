Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$14.05

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at C$408,893,890.37. Insiders acquired a total of 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530 in the last 90 days.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.91. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$15.96.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

