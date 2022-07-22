Andrew Livingston Acquires 24 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.44) per share, with a total value of £149.28 ($178.46).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Andrew Livingston purchased 25 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 612 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £153 ($182.90).

On Wednesday, May 4th, Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,016,900.80).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 655.60 ($7.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 635.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 732.92. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 572 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($11.78). The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.98.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

HWDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 960 ($11.48) to GBX 730 ($8.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.09) to GBX 941 ($11.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 941.20 ($11.25).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

