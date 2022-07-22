Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON ARBB opened at GBX 830 ($9.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,804.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 889.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 913.99. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 799.98 ($9.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,080 ($12.91).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

