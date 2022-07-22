Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 821,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.9 days.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMBVF opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMBVF. Citigroup upgraded Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

Further Reading

