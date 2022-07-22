Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,834,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 6,085,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,369,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARNGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

