Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

PNC opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

