Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $379,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

