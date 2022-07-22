Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 ($15.54) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AML. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.14) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.10) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

AML opened at GBX 529.60 ($6.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £616.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 566.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.63. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 351.17 ($4.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,119 ($25.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

