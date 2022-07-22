Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.25.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

