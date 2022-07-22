Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atos Trading Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.16) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €26.00 ($26.26) to €15.00 ($15.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Further Reading

