Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $35,531,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 17.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $360.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.13. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

