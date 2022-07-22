Atria Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

