Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CI opened at $266.35 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.