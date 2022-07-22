Atria Investments LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.