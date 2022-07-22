Atria Investments LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,617,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,741,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $260.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $227.97 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

