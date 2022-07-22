Atria Investments LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $210.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.