Atria Investments LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.10.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,829.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,982.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

