Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

GM stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

