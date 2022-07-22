Atria Investments LLC Purchases 6,906 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fox Factory worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,003,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Fox Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.