Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,308,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.35.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

