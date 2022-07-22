Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 2.04% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DEED stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.