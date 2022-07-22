Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Purchases 450 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of VZ opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

