AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.74

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $7.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 162,685 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.63% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.