Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 490,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,027.2 days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

