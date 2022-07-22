Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $741.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.89 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $314,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $327,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at $653,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
