Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $741.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.89 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSAC. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $314,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $327,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at $653,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

