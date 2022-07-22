Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €70.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.71) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.85) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.27) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($70.71) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.76) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.67) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

HelloFresh Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €25.74 ($26.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.35. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($27.29) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($98.48).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

